Accomack County Juvenile Arrested After Friday Bomb Threat

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says after receiving several bomb threat reports at Nandua Middle School, Nandua High School and Accawkmacke Elementary School, a 17-year-old was arrested.

Police say the juvenile was charged with one count of threat to bomb or burn a building after investigators received word of the threats on Friday, May 4.

The juvenile was transported to the Norfolk Detention Center in Norfolk and is being held without bond.