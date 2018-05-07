Md. Casinos Report Strong Revenues in April - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Casinos Report Strong Revenues in April

May 07, 2018

OXON HILL, Md.- Maryland's six casinos generated nearly $145.5 million in revenue in April, an increase of 5.7 percent from the April 2017 total, state lottery officials said Monday. 

MGM National Harbor totaled $57,743,500 from both slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in April at MGM National Harbor was: $373.30 for slot machines, $6,393.65 for banked table games and $1,462.91 for non-banked table games. April 2018 revenue at MGM National Harbor increased by $7,799,426, or 15.6 percent, from April 2017. 

Live! Casino totaled $46,801,613 from both slot machines and table games in April. Live! Casino’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $260.70 for slot machines, $3,475.10 for banked table games and $833.78 for non-banked table games. April 2018 revenue at Live! Casino increased by $1,499,904, or 3.3 percent, from April 2017. 

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore totaled $21,758,466 from both slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $209 for slot machines, $1,777.78 for banked table games and $755.35 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s April 2018 revenue decreased by $2,834,247, or 11.5 percent, from April 2017. 

Hollywood Casino Perryville totaled $6,921,776 from both slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $239.41 for slot machines, $2,369.71 for banked table games and $386.19 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s April 2018 revenue increased by $468,948, or 7.3 percent, from April 2017. 

Ocean Downs Casino totaled $5,545,463 from slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $188.20 for slot machines and $1,668.17 for banked table games. Ocean Downs Casino’s April 2018 revenue increased by $714,949, or 14.8 percent, from April 2017. Ocean Downs Casino operates 892 slot machines and 10 banked table games. The first table games at Ocean Downs Casino were introduced in December 2017. Ocean Downs Casino does not have non-banked table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,720,374 from both slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $204.74 for slot machines and $1,235.29 for banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s April 2018 revenue increased by $128,195, or 2.8 percent, from April 2017. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort does not have non-banked table games.

Maryland's share of gross casino revenue - approximately 40 percent - is earmarked for the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, the state's horse racing industry and the state's general fund.

