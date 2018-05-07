DNREC Arrests Marydel Man for Turkey Hunting Violations

DOVER, Del. - DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrested a Kent County man for multiple turkey hunting violations that occurred near Marydel.

Police say Seven Nye (19) of Marydel, was charged with one count each of: possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle; hunting from a vehicle; trespassing to hunt; discharging a firearm within 15 yards of a road; shooting a wild bird or animal on or across a roadway; unlawful possession of a game bird; discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a dwelling while hunting; and failing to wear camouflage clothing while hunting wild turkey.

Nye was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover where he pleaded guilty, fined $360 and released. Nye also was given six months’ probation, any violation of which could result in his incarceration.