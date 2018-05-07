Updated: Board of Adjustment Approves Allen Harim Permit Request

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Allen Harim's proposal to create a new de-boning facility in Millsboro went in front of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment for the third time on Monday night and a unanimous decision pushed the permit through.

The poultry company plans to put the facility in one-tenth of the building that formerly housed the Vlasic Pickle Plant. In the past six weeks, the permit application has been on the Board of Adjustment agenda twice. Both times it faced criticism from neighbors like Jay Meyer.

"Look at all the violations they have, all the problems they've had up there," Meyer says, referring to Allen Harim's Harbeson plant. "What makes anybody think that they are not going to do the same thing here at the old Vlasic pickle plant."

Joanne Haynes lives across the street from the plant. She says she has growing concerns about the site.

"I don't trust them. Once they're in that building and they're doing it they will change their mind on something else. The facility is too small, the facility has always been too small," Haynes said.

Allen Harim has long maintained they are going to upgrade the wastewater treatment process and are committed to finding an environmentally friendly solution. In the past, the company said they were keeping their promise made in 2015 to not build a slaughter facility, and that the de-boning plant will help the local economy.

"This is work that's already being done outside of the state and we're excited to be bringing that work back to Delaware," CEO Joe Moran said in a press release late last year. "We will be creating about 165 jobs in Millsboro and bringing back economic activity to our home state."

Environmentalist Maria Payan is concerned that Allen Harim will expand their current plans in the future. She says there has been some inconsistencies in presentations on the topic and hopes the Board of Adjustment sees that as well.

"There are huge issues with public health and they need to be addressed," Payan says. "Somebody needs to stop the train, use some common sense, do their jobs in here."

The Board of Adjustment said on Monday night that concerns over wastewater and traffic will be handled by other state agencies like the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and DelDOT.

"The opposition seems to think that it's our responsibility to in way of environmental safety and that's the jobs of DNREC and other agencies," one board member said.

No representatives from Allen Harim were present at Monday night's meeting. WBOC reached out to the company, but it did not wish to comment on the decision.