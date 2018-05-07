Bird Watching Across the Delmarva Peninsula

Whether they're native to Delmarva or are just passing through, all kinds of birds like to call the peninsula home. It's not hard to find them; you just have to know where to look.

"It's a really great area for birds that are coming and going and transitioning," says Dave Wilson, an avid bird watcher and leader of the Delmarva Birding Weekends.

"I love this, it's hard to believe we get paid for this... It's great to see how much people love birds and how important they're to conserving these areas. It really is an economic engine to this area," he added.

Dave and his team bird watch all over the peninsula. From Chincoteague, Virginia to Sussex County, Delaware in search of all kinds of feathered friends.

"People come from all over the country to see birds here on Delmarva," explains Scott Housten, tour guide for the group.

"This is for all levels even if you have just a casual interest. All the guides are fantastic and they will help and answer any questions and point out all the birds and do any explanations that you need," he added.

Everybody is welcome to join the tours. They also have bilingual tour guides to help Spanish speaking folks.

"It's just about having a good time," says Dave.

Their next adventure will be joining oc boat captain Brad McCabe to offer trips in the bays behind ocean city and Assateague Island to see nesting herons, egrets, and glossy ibis, as well as migrating shorebirds and endangered royal terns and black skimmers.

For more information visit www.delmarvabirding.com