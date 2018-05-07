3 Arrested, 1 Sought Following Car Chase in Milford

Taevon Potts (left) is wanted. Antwain Holden (center) and Brian Bell were arrested. A picture of Tyron Mifflin was not available.

MILFORD, Del.- Three people were arrested and one person is still being searched for following a car chase in Milford early Saturday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., an officer on patrol near North and Northwest 5th streets attempted to stop a vehicle in an attempt to locate a wanted person. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began, leading to the 600 block of North DuPont Boulevard, according to police.

At that point, the vehicle stopped, and three people inside got out and ran. All three were captured shortly after exiting the car. However, the driver remained inside and drove off, police said.

According to police, 474 bags of heroin, 1.2 grams of marijuana and $556 were allegedly seized as part of the investigation.

Tyron R. Mifflin, 18, of Milford, 30-year-old Brian D. Bell of Frankford and 19-year-old Antwain M. Holden of Bridgeville were all charged. Taevon I. Potts, 22 of Milford, is now wanted after the investigation identified him as the driver of the vehicle.

Mifflin was charged with resisting arrest, and his bail was set at $500 unsecured. He's scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on July 25 for an arraignment.

Holden was charged with resisting arrest, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity and underage consumption of alcohol. His bail was set at $8,001 secured. Holden is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on May 11 for a preliminary hearing. He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution.

Bell was charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. His bail was set at $750 unsecured. Bell is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on July 25 for an arraignment.

Police are still seeking Potts and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips.