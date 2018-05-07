Crisfield Fire Department Gifted New Boat

CRISFIELD, Md.- The Crisfield Fire Department was gifted a brand new fire and rescue boat by Chesapeake Boats. The only thing the fire department had to pay for was the motors and electronics.

The 27-foot-long boat boasts gadgets galore, from thermal cameras and night vision to radars and hoses.

"David Mason at Chesapeake Boats came to me last summer and was asking me if he could build us a fire boat," said Crisfield Fire Chief Frankie Pruitt.

And just a year later, that became a reality. The fire department took out a $38,000 loan to buy the equipment for the boat. The boat itself totals roughly $225,000.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources donated the fire department's first boat back in 2013, but Pruitt said it wasn't the safest. However, that's not the case anymore.



"When we're called out it's not the most perfect weather, so we're looking forward now to being safe," Pruitt said.

The boat made its first rescue on Saturday evening. Pruitt said crews were able to get out on the water in five minutes.

When the boat isn't making rescues, it will stay docked at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield.