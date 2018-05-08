Mexican National Sentenced for Illegal Re-entry

GREENBELT, Md. (AP)- Prosecutors say a Mexican national who was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in Maryland and was deported multiple times has been sentenced for being an unlawfully present alien.

Thirty-two-year-old Jose Juarez-Diaz, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was sentenced to 21 months in prison Thursday.

A plea agreement shows that the United States Border Patrol initially encountered him after they stopped him from trying to illegally enter the country in 2003. Immigration authorities returned him to Mexico, but he returned and was arrested for kidnapping during a carjacking in San Diego.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says the man was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and was paroled in 2017 after serving less than three years in prison. He was federally prosecuted on immigration charges.