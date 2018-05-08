Convicted Child Rapist Dead in Delaware Prison Suicide

DOVER, Del.- Authorities say a Delaware prison inmate serving a 30-year sentence for child rape has killed himself.

Department of Correction officials announced Monday that 35-year-old Bryson T. Strickland of Dover, who was housed in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, was pronounced dead shortly after 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Prison officials said foul play was not suspected in Strickland's death but refused to provide any other details.

A spokeswoman for the state Division of Forensic Science said the case was ruled a suicide.

Strickland was serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of two counts of first-degree rape by a person of trust involving a victim younger than 16 years old.

He was arrested in March 2007 after a 14-year-old girl reported to her mother that Strickland raped her numerous times over a six-month period in a Dover home. The girl's mother then contacted police.

