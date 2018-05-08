Despite National Attendance Trend, NASCAR Fans Optimistic About Sport's Future

DOVER, Del. --- Jim Harvey of Maryland was hanging out by an RV just outside the Monster Mile, the day after Sunday's big race.

Harvey said he wasn't surprised to see many seats unfilled around Dover International Speedway on Sunday, noting that weather and being able to watch the race at home and on mobile devices might have kept some people from watching it in person.

"We have our phones, we have our televisions and computers. It's instant gratification. It's a different world," he said.

NASCAR does not release attendance figures for its races, though venues across the country --- including Dover International Speedway --- have removed tens of thousands of seats in recent years.

However, Dover International Speedway President Mike Tatoian said he wasn't disappointed with turnout for Sunday, though he conceded scheduling the race in early May wasn't his ideal choice.

"Some tracks may gain an advantage some tracks may lose an advantage. From our perspective, we'd love to be further back in the schedule," he said.

NASCAR Fan Sharea James of Texas said she hears from some longtime fans who have lost interest that changes to the sport and the departure of longtime racers like Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have had an effect on the experience.

"I think if they just found a way to bring back the loyal fans and if the loyal fans would bring back their cousins and everyone else (things would be better)," she said.