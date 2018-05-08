Town of Blades Eyes Water Plant Expansion as Water Contamination Investigation Continues

BLADES, Del.- Today, Daniel Bartlett doesn't think twice when he turns on the faucet at his home in Blades.

"It's clear. You could honestly -- when I first saw it installed, the water literally looked clearer," said Bartlett.

Three months ago, it was a different story. Daniel and his family had to pick up boxes of water gallons after elevated levels of perfluorinated compounds were found in the town's water supply.

Today, that issue no longer exists thanks to a new carbon filtration system installed back in February.

Blades Water Maintenance Supervisor Brandon Slater said the town is eyeing a water plant expansion costing around $1 million.

Slater said the plan is to bring in two smaller filtration tanks to replace the one installed back in February, although no plans are official yet.

"With the issues that we had, you know, just to have something in place in case something should happen with the first one," said Slater.

Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said 55 private wells have been tested by the EPA so far to determine the scope of possible contamination outside of town limits.

The ongoing testing comes after several private wells tested positive for elevated levels of PFCs.

So far, DNREC officials said the findings lead them to believe the issue is limited to areas just outside of Blades.

Slater said the town, along with DNREC, will host another community meeting once more information is available.

No date has been set for the meeting yet, but Slater said town leaders are eyeing the end of May.