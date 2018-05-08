Downtown Milford Fire Damages Clothing Store, Barbershop

MILFORD, Del.- Authorities say a faulty light fixture sparked a fire in downtown Milford that damaged a clothing store, an adjacent barbershop and a business unit next door.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was reported at 6:15 a.m. at the Nice and Fresh Barbershop in the unit block of North West Front Street.

The Carlisle Fire Co of Milford responded to the call and arrived with fire coming

from the first floor windows at the rear of the structure. Assistance was requested

from several neighboring fire companies, who placed the fire under control at 7:20 a.m., with no injuries reported.

Investigators said the building has multiple occupancies, with business and mercantile on the first floor and apartment units on the second and third floors. No damage was sustained to the third floor units, and only minor damage was sustained to a second floor unit.

The unit involved in the fire was the Nice and Fresh Barbershop, with an attached

clothing store all run by the same tenant.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into the cause of the fire. Deputies determined an operating light fixture in the rear of the clothing store failed and ignited combustible materials.

Investigators said significant damage was sustained to the clothing store portion with smoke and water damage to the barbershop and the business unit next to the barbershop.

Damages are estimated at $100,000.