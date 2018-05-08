Inmate Dies at Delaware Correctional Facility

SMYRNA, Del. (AP)- Delaware corrections officials say a 67-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for attempted murder and other charges has died at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

A news release Tuesday from the Department of Correction says Ray Lewis of Wilmington was pronounced dead Sunday evening. The department says foul play is not suspected.

Lewis' sentence began in 1979. The original charges he faced were attempted first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree burglary and attempted theft.

His body has been turned over to the State Division of Forensic Science, which is standard procedure.