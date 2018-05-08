Second Accomack Juvenile Arrested After Second Bomb Threat

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is reporting another juvenile was arrested after making bomb threats at Nandua Middle School and Accawkmacke Elementary School on Tuesday.

Investigators say a 12-year-old was arrested and charged with 14 counts of threat to bomb or burn a building. That juvenile is being held without bond at Norfolk Detention Center.

Police did not say when the threats were made nor if any evidence of such threat were found.

This is the second report of a juvenile arrested in less than a week following another bomb threat last Friday at Nandua Middle School, Nandua High School and Accawkmacke Elementary School.