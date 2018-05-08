Soybean Tariffs Concerning Some Farmers Across Delmarva

MILFORD, De.- The threat of soybean tariffs hangs over the heads of farmers nationwide, and here on Delmarva. The Trump administration has implemented tariffs, directed at helping the steel and aluminum industries, but China could do the same to the U.S. soybeans. Which in turn could hurt farmers.

For farmers like Richard Wilkins of Milford, hoping in the tractor, tilling land, and planting seeds is just his normal day.

"Those of us in the United States that farm, we work hard. We work hard for relatively low return on our investments. We do it because it's engrained into us," Wilkins said.

In between working on his crops at his farm, he keeps an eye on soybean prices.

"We're already operating this year at practically break even," Wilkins said.

The ongoing tariff threats are something that sticks in the back of his mind, even while driving the tractor.

"That's what scares me the most, is how a political posturing could impact our market price and could cause some of these young farmers to fail," Wilkins said.

But tariffs aren't all consuming for others, like Kevin Anderson. Anderson is a soybean farmer in Somerset County, MD. He explained, the threats aren't something that keeps him up at night.

"I've been through it before and there seems to be a lot of shock and a lot of indecisiveness, but if you sit on the sidelines and let it play out a little bit, then you can try to analyze what's going on and come up with a strategy," Anderson said.

Soybean production was 12% of our country's exports in 2016, according to data from MIT. Essentially, farmers ramped up production, but now that industry could be in jeopardy.

"But at this time point in time, I kind of put it in that category of 80% of the things you worry about never happen," Anderson said.