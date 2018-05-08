Special Event Zone Desginated for Cruisin' Ocean City Event

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Starting Tues., May 15, through Sun., May 20, Coastal Hwy and Philadelphia Ave. will be designated as a Special Event Zone during the Cruisin’ Ocean City event.

The town of Ocean City says speeds will be reduced and fines will be increased.

In April, Gov. Larry Hogan signed the Special Event Zone bill into law allowing the State Highway Administration, at the request of a local authority, to designates areas on state highways in Worcester County as a special event zone and reduce established speed limits in the zone. It also allows a local authority, such as Ocean City officials, to designate a city-owned road as a special event zone. Fines for violators will be increased in special event zones.

Thousands of car enthusiasts are expected in Ocean City for the event and citizens should expect to see a large police presence. Officers from allied agencies will be assisting the Ocean City Police Department, including the Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Transportation Authority, and Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Ocean City officials say officers will be strictly enforcing all traffic laws. Additionally, pedestrians are urged to always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change and be sure that drivers see you while crossing.