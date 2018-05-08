Bridgeville Man Arrested for Firearm Charges

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Police arrest Bridgeville man after an investigation revealed he was involved in two shooting incidents.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Ronnier Elmore (25) as one of the individuals involved in the shots fired incident that occurred at Brightway Commons on May 3.

Detectives were also able to determine that Elmore was involved in another shots fired incident that occurred on May 5, in the area of S. Washington St. and SE 3rd St. Detectives obtained warrants for Elmore reference to these two incidents. No one was injured during these incidents and detectives received numerous tips from the public reference to Elmore’s involvement.

On May 8, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Delaware Probation and Parole, Elmore was taken into custody at Georgetown Probation and Parole without incident.

Elmore was transported back to Milford Police Department and was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of second-degree conspiracy, four counts of first-degree reckless endangering and one count of criminal mischief under $1000.

Elmore had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Corrections on $422,500 cash bail only. Elmore was ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing reference to this case.