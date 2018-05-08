Former DSP Employee Arrested for Falsifying Time Sheets
Posted:
May 08, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated:
DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a retired civilian employee for allegedly cheating on his time sheets.
Carl M. Rone, 62, of Philadelphia, was hired by DSP in 2006 as a Forensic Firearms Examiner. He was employed full time with DSP, was authorized to work an alternative work schedule. Additionally, he was authorized to work outside employment during his off time, according to DSP .
In November 2017, it was discovered that Rone wasn't reporting to work when scheduled. An investigation found approximately 79 days in 2016 and 2017 where he allegedly turned in signed DSP time sheets and received compensation for work that was not performed. The total amount for these 79 days is $30,265.39, police said.
Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Rone, who was indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on Monday.
Rone turned himself in at Troop 3 Tuesday and was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of theft-false pretense greater than $1500 (felony) and one count of falsifying business records. He was arraigned and released on a $2,000.00 unsecured bond from the Superior Court of Kent County.
