3 Arrested on Drug Charges in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug charges in a school zone.

On the morning of May 3, members of the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force went to the 1000 block of Pierce Avenue in Salisbury to look for Desean Strand, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Strand was wanted following a 2017 investigation into the distribution of narcotics.

According to the sheriff's office, Strand was home at the time. A search and seizure warrant for controlled dangerous substances was also conducted.

Two other people, identified as Lyndsey and Mark Sellards, were inside the home at the time, which was located within 1,000 feet from Bennett High School.

During the search, deputies allegedly seized 9.12 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution, scales, money and packaging materials indicative of street level sales or trade.

Desean Strand and Lyndsey Sellards were both arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver cocaine in a school zone and related charges. Strand was also served with two outstanding warrants. He was held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

A small amount of heroin was located, and Mark Sellards was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

Lyndsey Sellards was released on an unsecured bond, and Mark Sellards was released on his personal recognizance.