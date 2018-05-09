Del. Lawmakers Eye Ban on Large-Capacity Magazines

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A gun control measure aimed at banning high-capacity magazines is getting a first look by Delaware lawmakers.

A bill to be considered by a House committee Wednesday criminalizes the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt or unlawful possession of magazines holding more than an approved number of bullets.

As initially written, the bill prohibited magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The bill sponsor has since added an amendment permitting magazines holding up to 17 rounds instead of 10 rounds.

Another amendment allows people who have concealed carry permits to continue to be able to buy and possess large-capacity magazines.

The bill does not call for the confiscation of large-capacity magazines but prohibits their possession in public places.

Violation of the ban would be a misdemeanor for a first offense.