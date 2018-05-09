Delaware Senate Approves Animal Adoption Bill

Cats and dogs used in research lab testing in Delaware may soon have a better shot at finding an adopted home.

The Delaware Senate gave final approval on a bill requiring institutions that get public funding to place healthy, retired cats and dogs up for adoption through local shelters.

Animal advocates say a better option than mandatory euthanasia for dogs and cats that otherwise could find homes.

"It's just the right thing to do. They have a purpose. They essentially did a good deed and it's time to give back to them after their use," said Heather Brenner with the Rescue + Freedom project.

The bill now heads to Gov. John Carney's desk.