Police Looking for Missing Rehoboth Beach Man

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Rehoboth Beach man reported as missing.

A Gold Alert has been issued for Edwin Anno, who was reportedly last seen just before 10 p.m. ,

Anno is described as 6-foot-tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in People Memorial Park in Rehoboth Beach, headed eastbound on foot. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Troopers have been unable to make contact with Anno to check on his welfare. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare, according to police.

Anyone with information on Anno's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.