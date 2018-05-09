3 Explosive Devices Found Inside Delaware Home

NEWARK, Del. (AP)- Three explosive devices have been found in a Delaware home.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chinchio says the Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit removed the devices and rendered them safe Tuesday.

Police were called to the Newark home around 10 a.m. on a suspicious device call. The three devices were found around 11 a.m.

State police evacuated neighbors, who weren't allowed back into their homes until 7:30 p.m. Police said the devices were rendered safe by 9 p.m.

The Christiana Fire Company and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded to the scene.

A criminal investigation is underway. Further information hasn't been released.