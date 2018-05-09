Probation, Parole Officers Rally for Higher Pay in Delaware

Todd Mumford, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 president, addresses Probation and Parole officers to encourage them to seek out legislators in hopes of pay increases. (Special To WBOC media partner The Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware's probation and parole officers are seeking an increase in compensation, saying many work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

News outlets report around 50 probation and parole officers rallied in front of Legislative Hall on Tuesday to urge legislators to increase wages ahead of Joint Finance Committee hearings.

Probation and parole officers are required to have a bachelor's degree, unlike correctional officers, who are paid more.

Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Probation/Parole Lodge 10 President Todd Mumford says probation officer salaries and raise structures in Delaware compare poorly to neighboring states, making recruitment difficult.

Mumford says between 63 and 73 percent of staff either works a second job or overtime in prisons to augment their salaries.

Republican Rep. Rich Collins addressed the group, acknowledging the hazard accompanying their work.