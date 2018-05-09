Maryland County Has 2nd Odd Encounter With Groundhog

ELDERSBURG, Md. (AP)- Authorities say a groundhog tried to attack a Maryland woman just days after a deputy shot and killed another groundhog that was acting oddly.

Humane Society of Carroll County Executive Director Karen Baker tells the Carroll County Times the groundhog came after and "made contact" with a woman in an Eldersburg parking lot on Tuesday. She believes it tried to bite the woman, who was able to get into her car without injury. The groundhog was taken to the shelter to be euthanized.

Baker says the lot wasn't close to the Eldersburg road where a Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot a groundhog that was blocking traffic and behaving unusually.

Baker says groundhog behavior is affected by the current mating season, but they're typically not aggressive.