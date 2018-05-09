Old Dominion Coming to Hudson Fields Again

MILTON, Del.- Hudson Fields will host at least two country superstar concerts this year.

This week, Highway One announced that Old Dominion will play the venue on Aug. 23. President Alex Pires says they're happy to bring big city talent to our local community.

"These are famous acts that everyone who loves country music wants to see and we bring them here," he says. "By coincidence this is our 30th year that we have been doing it. So I think we are reliable. People trust us to bring them good talent."

Old Dominion was Hudson Fields and Highway One's inaugural concert last year, with thousands attending. Pires expects attendance to be even bigger this year.

Concerts at Hudson Fields have faced some criticism in recent months with neighbors saying the events create traffic and noise. Pires says they're making some changes and are committed to being a good neighbor.

"We are turning the stage around the other way in hopes that it will be a little quieter," he explains. "We are making the event a little shorter. So far there are only two concerts this year, there may be another one, but we are going to try and be a better neighbor and get along with everybody."

Country star Jake Owen is playing the venue on July 18. Tickets for Old Dominion go on sale on May 15 at 10 a.m. at hudsonfields.com.