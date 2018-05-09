Free Tuition Scholarship Recipients Graduate from Wor-Wic Community College

SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College will hold its spring commencement Wednesday night. This group of grads is the first class to be eligible for the Wicomico Economic Impact Scholarship.

The scholarship, started in 2016, provides free tuition and fees for qualified high school graduates in Wicomico County.

A similar program, the Somerset Economic Impact Scholarship, was started last year.

"I wasn't sure where I was going to get the money for school, so not having to pay and coming out of this debt-free, going into Salisbury University, it's just a huge blessing for me," said graduate Victoria Fears, who is also a scholarship recipient.

Twenty-five students received partial or full funding from the Wicomico Economic Impact Scholarship back in 2016. Seven of those students are graduating Wednesday, with the rest continuing in the program.

Wor-Wic President Dr. Murray Hoy said the scholarship program has been successful since it was established, not only giving the college a competitive advantage, but also equipping technical employees with degrees.

"Just think about it: we need seven people for every one professional person. We've got to produce more people with these skills to meet business and industry needs," said Hoy.

However, Hoy said the future of the program now remains unclear after Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill into law Tuesday approving free education for qualified students at all of Maryland's community colleges.

"We're going to have to take a look at how the current program fits within the structure of this. My sense is it needs to transition completely because it can be subsumed by this," said Hoy.

Wor-Wic's commencement will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury.