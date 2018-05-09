Police Say MS-13 Members Murdered Man Found in Burning Car

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP)- Police in northern Virginia say a man found dead in a burning vehicle earlier this year was abducted and murdered by four MS-13 gang members.

Prince William County police said in a news release Wednesday that the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Santos Arquimidis Sorto Amaya of Woodbridge.

The news release says Sorto Amaya was last seen leaving his home March 13 to go to work. His body was found in a burning car in a park two days later. Police say he was abducted, fatally shot and put in the car's trunk.

Police had previously announced the arrests of four people in the killing.

The news release says detectives have learned they were members of MS-13 who did not know the victim.

The news release says Sorto Amaya was not a member of any gang.