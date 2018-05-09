Milford Police Investigate Shots Fired at Brightway Commons

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are investigating a report of shots fired from the Brightway Commons apartment complex.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday when an unknown suspect fired shots from a parking lot on Allen Way in Brightway Commons toward North Church Street. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

This was the second shots fired incident at Brightway Commons in less than a week. Nobody was hurt in the previous incident, which happened last Thursday night.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about either incident to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/TIPS.