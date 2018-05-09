Pa. Man Arrested After Delaware Police Chase

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- A Pennsylvania man sentenced to probation Tuesday for a DUI case was arrested only hours later in Delaware for driving an uninsured vehicle and leading officers on a chase to Bethany Beach.

Ocean View police said that shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, an officer attempted to stop a 2015 Ford Mustang after a computer check of the registration revealed that the Mustang was flagged as an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police said the driver, Joseph A. Cook, 46, of Malvern, Pa., failed to stop and led the officer on a pursuit, which lasted for several minutes. Cook finally stopped on Kent Avenue at Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach.

The Ocean View officer, who by now was accompanied by an officer from Bethany Beach, approached the Mustang and ordered Cook to get out of the car. However, police said Cook refused to exit the vehicle. Police said that at one point, Cook moved the Mustang forward and struck the Ocean View officer with the car's front bumper. The officer was not injured, according to police.

Police said Cook took off again in the Mustang and led officers to a vacant home on Parkwood Street in Bethany Beach. He then parked the Mustang and then got out and ran, according to police. Cook was able to elude officers and was not located.

Using information discovered in Cook’s Mustang, officers were able to track Cook to a home on Ogre Drive in Ocean View. Cook was taken into custody at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police charged Cook with the following offenses: failure to have insurance, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, disregarding a police officer’s signal to stop, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangering, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

During the investigation, Ocean View officers received information from authorities in Pennsylvania that Cook had been arrested multiple times in Pennsylvania on DUI charges. Pennsylvania authorities stated that earlier in the day on May 8, Cook was sentenced in Chester County, Pa., to nine months’ probation on DUI charges related to an October 2017 high-speed chase with Pennsylvania State Police.

Chief Kenneth McLaughlin of the Ocean View police said, “The fact that Cook violated his probation only hours after sentencing shows his total lack of respect for the law and the courts.”

Cook’s Mustang was impounded by Ocean View police and Cook was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $12,000 cash bond.