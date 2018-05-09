Police: Beebe Healthcare Employee Arrested for Embezzling $150,000

LEWES, Del.- Lewes police say a Beebe Healthcare employee is facing theft, forgery and related charges for embezzling thousands of dollars from the organization.
Police said that on April 23 they were alerted by Beebe Healthcare of the possible internal embezzlement. Upon further investigation, police said they learned that Hope Abram stole about $150,000. Beebe Healthcare said that Abram was the revenue cycle director for the medical group.
Police said Abram was arrested May 3 and charged with theft over $50,000, second-degree forgery, and falsifying business records. Police said she was committed to Sussex Correctional on a $13,000 bail and additional charges could be possible as the investigation continues.
Following Abram's arrest, Beebe Health issued the following statement:
During standard accounting audit of receivables and payments, Beebe Healthcare recently recognized a number of irregularities involving Hope Abram, revenue cycle director for the Beebe Medical Group. Following further internal investigation by Beebe, Ms. Abram’s employment with Beebe was terminated on May 3, and the Lewes Police Department was immediately informed of the findings and these actions. Later that day, the Lewes Police Department executed search and arrest warrants at Ms. Abram’s home, and she has been charged with felony theft over $50,000, felony forgery 2nd degree, and misdemeanor falsifying business records. Beebe’s own internal investigation continues with the assistance of forensic accountants from Beebe’s outside certified public accounting and audit firm, and we have identified approximately $150,000 illegally diverted by Ms. Abram. Although not an insignificant amount, both our auditors and the police believe that Beebe’s policies, processes and financial controls have limited the economic damages caused by Ms. Abram’s acts. Concerning Ms. Abram’s hiring by Beebe, comprehensive background checks (including review of national criminal databanks and Office of the Inspector General sanctions) were performed in October 2016 before Ms. Abram was first hired, and in May 2017 and April 2018, with no negative incidents being reported. As this is now a criminal matter, we cannot comment further and refer you to the Lewes Police and the Delaware Department of Justice.
