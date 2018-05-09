Police: Beebe Healthcare Employee Arrested for Embezzling $150,000

LEWES, Del.- Lewes police say a Beebe Healthcare employee is facing theft, forgery and related charges for embezzling thousands of dollars from the organization.

Police said that on April 23 they were alerted by Beebe Healthcare of the possible internal embezzlement. Upon further investigation, police said they learned that Hope Abram stole about $150,000. Beebe Healthcare said that Abram was the revenue cycle director for the medical group.

Police said Abram was arrested May 3 and charged with theft over $50,000, second-degree forgery, and falsifying business records. Police said she was committed to Sussex Correctional on a $13,000 bail and additional charges could be possible as the investigation continues.

Following Abram's arrest, Beebe Health issued the following statement: