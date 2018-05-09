Police Search for Dover Gas Station Burglars

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the burglary of a Valero gas station.

Around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, two men broke into the station on Forrest Avenue by throwing a rock through a glass door, police said.

Once inside, the men reportedly stole several boxes of Newport cigarettes, cigars and cash from a register, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 301-736-7130. Tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.