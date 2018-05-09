Hurlock Man Arrested for Arson

QUEEN ANNE'S, Md.- Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals have arrested a Hurlock man for arson and other charges following a two-year investigation.

According to investigators, Michael Johnson Shufelt Jr. started a fire in a Ford F-250 truck on Ferrick Road near Spaniard Neck Road in Centreville on April 27, 2016.

The truck was later determined to be owned by Brian Shufelt, a relative of Michael Shufelt Jr., investigators said.

Following the completion of the investigation, Shufelt was arrested at his Hurlock home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Shufelt was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. He is being held without bond.

If convicted on all four charges, Shufelt faces a maximum penalty of 33 years of imprisonment or $42,500 in fines, or both.