DOC Seizes Contraband from Package Sent to JTVCC

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Department of Corrections said it seized a suspicious package sent to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, which was found to contain marijuana and cellphones.

According to the DOC, the package used a fake vendor name and it was shipped from an outside location. Inside, staff found 7 ounces of marijuana and three cellphones packed in bags of coffee, the DOC said. Officials estimate the value of the package inside the prison to be around $9,000-12,000.

In statement, JTVCC Warden Dana Metzger said: "“I would like to commend all the Central Supply Warehouse Staff involved with discovering and assisting in the removal of this contraband from the institution. If this package were not scrutinized, it would have gone unchecked from the warehouse to the main kitchen, where it would have been intercepted by inmate kitchen workers and distributed throughout the facility.”