Legislation Would Create Opioid Fee in Delaware

Delaware lawmakers are looking at creating a new fee to be paid by drug manufacturers on the opioids they produce that would be used to pay for drug treatment efforts.

The proposed fee would be set at one cent per morphine milligram equivalent, a unit of measurement that would cause manufacturers to pay an extra 15 cents, for instance, on 10 milligrams of oxycodone.

Delaware estimates the fee could have raised roughly $9 million last year. The money collected under the fee would be distributed through a special fund dedicated to supporting drug treatment.

The legislation also specifically forbids drug companies from passing the cost of the fee onto consumers, though some pharmacists have raised concerns that their businesses will ultimately cover the hike.

The legislation was heard by a Senate committee on Thursday. No floor vote had been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.