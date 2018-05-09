Visible Signs of Ocean City's Median Fence

OCEAN CITY, Md--It's the moment many people have waited a while for.

Piece by piece, block by block, Ocean City's new median fence is coming together. The white fences are the final step in the 7 million dollar project to improve pedestrian safety.

Eddie Parsons says he always sees people cross the median, which is why he says the fences are long overdue.



"I think they will work out pretty good this year and save a lot of the students from crossing where they ain't suppose to," says Parsons.

Maryland State Highway says the new fence should stop people from darting into traffic lanes.

The project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day.





