Residence Inn Construction Completed in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md--The Residence Inn near the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City is now open for business.

The hotel construction took about four years to complete. People who live across from the building in the Traders Cove neighborhood complained about the construction, saying it caused a huge disturbance. They say they're relieved the project is now complete.



"We are so excited that the hotel is finished almost and that we have our street back and that it's paved and that it looks good," said Sally Anne Bianchetta, who lives in Traders Cove.

Traders Cove residents said they will ensure their privacy by putting up signs which will inform hotel visitors that Traders Cove is private property.







