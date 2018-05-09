Salisbury Amphitheater Moves Forward with Construction and Nearby Improvements

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Riverwalk Amphitheater is currently getting a makeover, but that isn't the only thing sprucing up the city's riverfront before the end of summer.

By August, Salisbury City Mayor Jake Day says he wants to see a number of projects completed in order to visually improve the Wicomico riverfront. The amphitheater construction, Day says, is moving along very quickly and should be open well ahead of the National Folk Festival in September. Day says contracts are out for a few projects already like visual improvements to the riverfront (i.e. new lighting, irrigation, benches, etc.) and even putting a fountain in the middle of that section of the Wicomico River.

While trash has been an issue for the Wicomico River in the past, the city may have found a way to rectify the floatables.

"We've tried various catch mechanisms and none of them work very well," Day said. "So one of the things we're getting ready to invest in is something called SeaBins, which is a proprietary suction based system that actually catches floatables."

Day says Salisbury could be the first in North America to invest in SeaBins.

Curtis Mulford says his main concern for the new amphitheater is noise. He says with the traffic from Route 13 and the nearby train tracks, he fears not being able to hear the concerts.

"There's no sound protection from any of the traffic, the ambulances coming through, firetrucks, trains," Mulford said.

But Day says he already has a plan for that concern. He says he wants to have local artists and donors help out with a wall to go between the highway and amphitheater to serve as a sound/safety barrier.

"We're working with a potential donor to donate some of the steel for some art," Day said. "So we're looking for artists to come up with a design for what might appear on that steel."

Day says the majority of the construction is set to be completed by August, with some minor improvements later on.