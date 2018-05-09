Updated: Fire Damages Salisbury Apartment House

The aftermath of Wednesday night's apartment house fire on Rose Street in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a Wednesday night fire caused a combined $200,000 in damage to an apartment house in Salisbury.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the blaze occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the one story apartment house located at 725 Rose St. Investigators said four of the apartments were occupied while four others were vacant.

It took 21 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department about an hour to get the fire under control.

Investigators said the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities said the occupants from adjoining units were assisted by the American Red Cross. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.