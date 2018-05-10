Contractor Seriously Injured After Bucket Truck Overturns in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say a man doing contract tree cutting for the state suffered life-threatening injuries after the bucket truck he was working in overturned in Salisbury.

Police said that at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the area of Route 50 and Old Bradley Road in Wicomico County for a report of an industrial accident with injury.

The caller reported a contractor, Honey Cove Lawn Care from Prince Frederick in Calvert County, was hired with the Maryland State Highway Administration and was cutting trees in the area, police said. The employees were using a bucket truck that had an extended boom.

Police said that while the bucket was extended in the air approximately 25 to 30 feet cutting trees, the vehicle overturned.

Police said the employee in the bucket portion was identified as Johny Arnoldo Picon Velasquez, 22, of Lexington Park, Maryland. He was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said Maryland Occupational Safety and Health also responded to the scene.

The incident was off of the roadway and caused no delays in traffic or closures, according to police.