Salisbury Regional Airport Getting Ready to Open New Passenger Lounge

SALISBURY, Md. - If you ask airline passengers what it's like waiting for their flight, most of them would tell you the same story.

"I'm on a delay right now, and it can get pretty boring," said one passenger.

Now, Salisbury Regional Airport Manager Dawn Veatch is looking to make those long waits a little less boring with a new passenger lounge, featuring additional seating, electronic charger ports, and a bar area.

Veatch said up to three local restaurant businesses will serve food and beverages out of the new lounge.

"The idea is to give our business community an opportunity to see the huge opportunity out here for a viable restaurant," said Veatch.

It's a major addition Veatch said will benefit more than just a growing airport.

"An airport is an economic engine, and it is a job-generating business, and that's what we're trying to do here with the community," said Veatch.

The Salisbury Regional Airport passenger lounge will open its doors to the public on June 15.