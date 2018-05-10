Delaware Receives Another $2M to Fight Opioid Epidemic

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The second half of a $4 million federal grant to fight the opioid epidemic in Delaware has been approved.

Delaware's congressional delegation announced the approval of the $2 million Opioid State Targeted Response grant Wednesday. The sum will go toward supporting the three Centers of Excellence that the first half of the grant is building.

The state Department of Health and Social Service estimates that 900 residents may be helped by these new centers.

The delegation also announced that an additional $1 billion in recently appropriated funds will be dispersed in September 2018.