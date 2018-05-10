ACLU Calls for Sharp Limits on Use of Solitary Confinement

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia has called on Gov. Ralph Northam to sharply limit the use of solitary confinement in state prisons.

A report released Thursday says the practice remains overused. The ACLU said reforms put in place by the state since 2011 are a "step forward" in reducing its use, but don't go far enough.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Virginia "stands out for operating a corrections system without the use of solitary confinement." S

he said the closest thing the state has to solitary confinement is "long-term restrictive housing" at Red Onion State Prison. She said inmates in that housing have reading materials, out-of-cell recreation and classes.

The governor's office said Virginia has become "a nationally-recognized leader" in reforms that reduce the use of restrictive housing.