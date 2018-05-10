4 Accomack County Communities Receive High-Speed Fiber Optic Connectivity

EXMORE, Va. - The Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority is now serving the communities of Oak Hall, Hallwood, Nelsonia and Bloxom, Va. These latest additions mark 12 residential communities on the shore that have access to high-speed fiber optic connectivity services.

Residents may begin signing up for high-speed FTTH Internet services today by contacting ESVBA Residential Support at 757-709-7080.

“We are thrilled to begin serving Oak Hall, Hallwood, Nelsonia and Bloxom residents,” said Robert Bridgham, executive director of ESVBA, “But, for those we haven’t reached yet, please know that we’ve got big plans and are not slowing down anytime soon.”

The ESVBA plans to bring high speed fiber optic services to 14 more local communities in the coming months. The list of all active ESVBA FTTH communities is public and kept up to date on ESVBA.com.

ESVBA is a public not-for-profit company formed in 2008 by Northampton and Accomack counties, Va., to provide and proliferate broadband services across the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The ESVBA runs an "Open Access" network and currently serves education, government, healthcare, commercial and wholesale customers across the region. For more information, visit: https://esvba.com/.