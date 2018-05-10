Riding Mower Sparks Fire at Grasonville Home

GRASONVILLE, Md.- A riding lawnmower is to blame for a fire at a Grasonville home Wednesday night, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters were called to Troy and Angela Taylor's home on Sawmill Lane around 5 p.m.

According to investigators, the fire broke out in a detached shed. Investigators believe a mower's heat exhaust came in contact with and ignited common combustible materials inside. The fire spread from the shed to the couple's two-story home.

No one was injured, but the detached shed and its contents are considered to be a complete loss. Investigators estimate the fire caused a combined $50,000 in damage.