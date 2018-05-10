Updated: Bond Denied for Man Charged in Deadly Berlin Hit-and-run

BERLIN, Md.- A judge has denied bond to a 59-year-old man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a Berlin, Maryland man dead Sunday night.

During Friday morning's bond review held in the District Court in Snow Hill, Worcester County prosecutors argued that Jonathan Torin Kidder was a flight risk. The judge agreed and ordered that Kidder remain held without bond while awaiting trial, which has been scheduled for June 22.

Kidder, who has a last known address of Seaford, Delaware, turned himself in to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack on Thursday morning. He was charged with negligent automotive homicide under the influence of alcohol (felony), homicide by motor vehicle impaired by alcohol (felony), failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death, driving/attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

During his initial appearance before a District Court commissioner on Thursday, Kidder was ordered held without bond after Interim Worcester County State's Attorney Bill McDermott argued that Kidder is a "danger to society and a flight risk." A similar argument was presented by prosecutors in court during Friday's bond hearing.

Sunday's incident in Berlin would make this Kidder's fifth DUI arrest.

Kidder's arrest stems from an incident that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday. Maryland State Police with the Berlin Barrack said troopers responded to the area of Racetrack and Gum Point roads in Berlin for a bicyclist who was hit.

The bicyclist, who was identified as Eduardo Madrid, 38, of Berlin, was taken to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Kidder, fled from the scene.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to a second crash, with this one located at US 50 and Keyser Point Road. During this crash, the driver of a Chevrolet Yukon rear-ended another vehicle. Police said that driver, also identified as Kidder, got out of the vehicle, and briefly talked with the other driver before running away.

Investigators were able to link debris found at the fatal hit-and-run scene with Kidder’s vehicle at the scene of the second crash.