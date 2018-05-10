2 Wicomico County Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a routine compliance check conducted Wednesday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in two businesses being cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers.
Richard Garnder, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 13 licensed establishments checked during "Operation Spot Check," two failed, for an 84.6 percent pass rate.
The businesses that failed included:
Mojo’s, 213 E. Main St., Salisbury
The Warehouse, 1147 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
The businesses that passed included:
Royal Farms, 1033 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Center City Exxon, 500 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
T’s Mini Market, 400 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Express Food Store, 900 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Shore Stop, 1215 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury
Truitt Street Goose Creek, 111 Truitt St., Salisbury
Shell Quick Stop, 900 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury
Sobo’s, 1015 Eastern Shore Dr., Salisbury
East Moon, 800 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
The Brick Room, 116 N. Division St., Salisbury
The Edge, 300 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.
The task force is comprised of the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the Salisbury and Fruitland police departments, as well as the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
Friday, May 25 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:38:08 GMT
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Among the sea of 418 graduates at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's spring commencement ceremony sits one student, Vasavi Veerapaneni. Graduating suma cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she's no ordinary student.More
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Among the sea of 418 graduates at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's spring commencement ceremony sits one student, Vasavi Veerapaneni. Graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she's no ordinary studentMore