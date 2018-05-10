2 Wicomico County Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a routine compliance check conducted Wednesday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in two businesses being cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers.

Richard Garnder, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 13 licensed establishments checked during "Operation Spot Check," two failed, for an 84.6 percent pass rate.

The businesses that failed included:

Mojo’s, 213 E. Main St., Salisbury

The Warehouse, 1147 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

The businesses that passed included:

Royal Farms, 1033 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Center City Exxon, 500 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

T’s Mini Market, 400 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Express Food Store, 900 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Shore Stop, 1215 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury

Truitt Street Goose Creek, 111 Truitt St., Salisbury

Shell Quick Stop, 900 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury

Sobo’s, 1015 Eastern Shore Dr., Salisbury

East Moon, 800 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

The Brick Room, 116 N. Division St., Salisbury

The Edge, 300 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.

The task force is comprised of the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the Salisbury and Fruitland police departments, as well as the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.