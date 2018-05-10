UMES Requesting to Rescind Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Roughly three weeks after Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting women, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and two other university in Maryland are sending in requests to the University System of Maryland to rescind the entertainer's honorary degree.

Cosby was initially given the honorary degree back in 1998, when he spoke at UMES' commencement ceremony at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury.

UMES sent out a letter Wednesday explaining that the school's Honorary Degree Taskforce has recommended rescinding Cosby's honorary degree.

University of Baltimore and the University of Maryland College Park have also put requests to the University System of Maryland to take away honorary degrees they previously awarded to Cosby.

Some students at UMES agree with their school's decision.

"When you take that [honorary degree] away, it sends a message we're not going to stand behind you, we're not going to continue to adorn you for what you've done. And I think that's a very necessary action and also it needs to continue on by looking at how are we really addressing sexual violent and harassment here," senior Ben Webster said.

Freshman, Jade Madison, is also standing by UMES.

"I think it's similar to a person who gets a scholarship here. If they start to act up and get bad grades, they'll get their scholarship taken away," Madison said.

But others on campus aren't so sure. Kasandra Arias, a junior at UMES, thinks the past should be kept in the past.

"What exactly would it do taking this away from him? What difference would it make for him?" Arias asked.

The University System of Maryland's Board of Regents is expected to consider UMES' request by June 22.