Friends Remember Berlin Hit-And-Run Victim

BERLIN, Md.- It's been almost a week since 38-year-old Eduardo Madrid was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle back from work in Berlin. His friends and co-workers say that things haven't been the same at Plaza Tapatia of Berlin since last Sunday.

"It was hard that night when I got the call that was the last time we had those moments," says Birdie Angellonga, Madrid's co-worker.

Madrid worked as a dishwasher at the restaurant for almost a year. He was nearby the intersection of Racetrack and Gum Point roads in Berlin on Sunday night when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver, identified by the police as Jonathan Torin Kidder, is accused of fleeing the scene. He was put under police custody on Thursday. Now Kidder is facing charges including negligent automotive homicide under the influence of alcohol, and failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death.

After the accident, Eduardo was transported to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin where he was pronounced dead later that night. He died on his birthday.

"Earlier that day the girls at the restaurant got the cake decorated and put fun candles on it," said Angellonga. "It was cute watching him cutting it. It was sad that shortly after that it was it, he was gone," she added.

His friends remember him as a happy, easy going and cheerful man, who worked hard to support his family back in Honduras.

"There was never a day that that man didn't come out and said, 'Hi, how was your day?'" says Kristie Ferguson, a customer at the restaurant.

His friends and co-workers hope that this doesn't happen again. They say that more lights and bike lanes are necessary to make the road safer for all, ESPECIALLY THE J-1 VISA WORKERS THAT RIDE THEIR BIKES TO WORK DURING THE SPRING AND SUMMER SEASONS.