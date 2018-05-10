Friends Remember Berlin Hit-And-Run Victim

BERLIN, Md.- It's been almost a week since 38-year-old Eduardo Madrid was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle back from work in Berlin. His friends and co-workers say that things haven't been the same at Plaza Tapatia of Berlin since last Sunday.
"It was hard that night when I got the call that was the last time we had those moments," says Birdie Angellonga, Madrid's co-worker.
Madrid worked as a dishwasher at the restaurant for almost a year. He was nearby the intersection of Racetrack and Gum Point roads in Berlin on Sunday night when he was hit by a vehicle.
After the accident, Eduardo was transported to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin where he was pronounced dead later that night. He died on his birthday.
"Earlier that day the girls at the restaurant got the cake decorated and put fun candles on it," said Angellonga. "It was cute watching him cutting it. It was sad that shortly after that it was it, he was gone," she added.
His friends remember him as a happy, easy going and cheerful man, who worked hard to support his family back in Honduras.
"There was never a day that that man didn't come out and said, 'Hi, how was your day?'" says Kristie Ferguson, a customer at the restaurant.
His friends and co-workers hope that this doesn't happen again. They say that more lights and bike lanes are necessary to make the road safer for all, ESPECIALLY THE J-1 VISA WORKERS THAT RIDE THEIR BIKES TO WORK DURING THE SPRING AND SUMMER SEASONS.
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
Friday, May 25 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:38:08 GMT
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Among the sea of 418 graduates at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's spring commencement ceremony sits one student, Vasavi Veerapaneni. Graduating suma cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she's no ordinary student.More
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Among the sea of 418 graduates at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's spring commencement ceremony sits one student, Vasavi Veerapaneni. Graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she's no ordinary studentMore