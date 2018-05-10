Pocomoke City Man Pleads Guilty to Dumping Theft

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- A Worcester County company was caught red-handed. Pocomoke City officials say James Landon of Landon Septic Services would have his trucks dump sewage material into the city's dumping area.

Pocomoke City leaders say the owner skipped out on several payments and they're calling it a deliberate theft scheme.

"The city is certainly disappointed in what Mr. Landon did," says Bobby Cowger, Pocomoke City manager.

On Tuesday, Landon pleaded guilty to felony theft and handed a a restitution check to the city for $250,000.

"The restitution that we received, we were satisfied and happy with it," says Cowger.

On average, the city says trucks haulers spend about $100,000 a year to dump their sewage material.

City leaders say Landon would only pay about $2,000-3,000 a year.

WBOC reached out to Landon and his lawyer but they had no comment.

Moving forward, the city is keeping a closer eye on trucks that dump their material. The city also says Landon is no longer allowed on the premises where he used to dump his sewage material.

The city has since installed more cameras, a card system which requires drivers to swipe to get past the gates.